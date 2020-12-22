Full STEAM Ahead! Enriching your child’s learning journey with fun and engaging educational resources
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd regularly rolls out exciting editions of STEAM magazines for children, providing opportunities to learn the fun way.SINGAPORE, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Years ago, many saw STEM education (a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) as the new frontier of learning. Back then, the focus was on using STEM skills to teach students problem-solving and critical thinking.
Today, it is STEAM education that has risen to the forefront. STEAM education stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and it aims to take an even more integrated approach to learning via the inclusion of the Arts. This newer approach attempts to offer children an even wider opportunity for innovation and creative thinking.
CPD Singapore’s STEAM Magazines are focused on developing such skills in children, training their mind and nurturing their curiosity. This aims to not only provide young children with interactive ways to learn, but also to equip them with the skills to have a head start in life. STEAM Magazines come in a range of topics, catering to children of different ages.
CPD offers two types of STEAM Magazines, the STEAM Explorers (for ages 4-8) and the STEAM Matters (ages 9-12) issues. The magazines include many interesting facts and activities to help children experience learning the fun way.
STEAM Explorers aims to cultivate a child’s curiosity from young, to give them a head start in life. This magazine takes learning to a whole new level and aims to help build a child’s cognitive and critical thinking skills.
STEAM Matters aims to develop a child’s creative and critical thinking skills, and exposes them to relevant real-world examples as well.
Together with its STEAM Magazines, CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprised of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
Ho Ching Yee
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
+65 9770 6296
