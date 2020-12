Shaftsbury Barracks / Dispensing marijuana to persons under 21

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303987 / 20B303988

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 16th, 2020 / December 20th, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 18 VSA 4230F - Dispensing marijuana to persons under 21 years of age

ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

ACCUSED: Annette Mayer

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 20th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a juvenile that had smoked marijuana and was having an adverse reaction. Investigation revealed that the juvenile had been given marijuana by Cory Saddlemire and Annette Mayer (on different days) in exchange for shoveling their driveways. Cory and Annette were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on February 1st, 2021, at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 1st, 2021, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.