Jan. 14: Commission to Consider Appointment to Fourth Appellate District

For the first time in its history, the Commission on Judicial Appointments will hold a virtual public hearing—at 10 a.m. on January 14—to consider the following appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom. If confirmed, Judge Do would be the first Asian American woman justice to serve on the Fourth District Court of Appeal.
