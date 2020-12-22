Newsom appoints three new Alameda County judges

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed three new judges to the Alameda County Superior Court. The three incoming judges, all Democrats, include an Oakland City Attorney special counsel, an attorney at a legal services center for low-income communities, and a law clerk for a federal judge.
