Mountain lion season closures affect three more southeast Idaho units

Mountain lion take season closures have occurred in several southeast Idaho game management units this month, with new closure orders now affecting Units 75, 77, and 78 as of December 18, 2020. The specifics regarding the closures for these units as well as Units 66A, 71, 72, 74, and 76 (which closed earlier in December) are as follows:

  • The take season for male mountain lions is closed in these units.  
  • These units remain open to the harvest of female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.  
  • A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and will close March 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.

 

Mountain lion season closures affect three more southeast Idaho units

