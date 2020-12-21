Daniel P Quinn's short film on SACCO & VANZETTI is an official selection for Paris Film Festival.
Your film: SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN ! has been awarded 'official selection' by Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, FRANCE, December 2020.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that your film:
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN ! has been awarded 'official selection' by our esteemed jury panel. We have especially curated a section with your film on our website. We, the BCIFF team, are extremely happy to have your project selected as 'official selection' in our festival. We extend heartiest congratulations to the entire team. Well, we guess some celebrations are in order.
Please practice social distancing while celebrating today, we need you healthy as we believe there is so much more cinema that the world and especially us can experience and learn from you. Thanks!
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival,
Paris, FRANCE, December 2020.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN ! stars Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo as written by Daniel Gabriel.
Join us as we take a step back in our history of SACCO & VANZETTI (1920-2020) from the premiere Off-Broadway and beyond. (1983-1995). Venues included Castillo Theatre; Foundation (Burlington County College); Garibaldi-Meucci Museum, Staten Island; The Botto House, Haledon, The Williams Center, Rutherford, and a new programs at Italian -American Museum and on Cyber Space in 2020.
Proclamation by Gov. Michael S. Dukakis on Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti Memorial Day in 1977.
WHEREAS: A half century ago next month, Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts after being indicted, tried, and found guilty of murdering Alessandro Berardelli and Frederick A. Parmenter; and
WHEREAS: Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were Italian immigrants who lived and worked in Massachusetts while openly professing their beliefs in the doctrines of anarchism; and
WHEREAS: The atmosphere of their trial and appeals was permeated by prejudice against foreigners and hostility toward unorthodox political views; and
WHEREAS: The conduct of many of the officials involved in the case shed serious doubt on their willingness and ability to conduct the prosecution and trial of Sacco and Vanzetti fairly and impartially; and
WHEREAS: The limited scope of appellate review then in effect did not allow a new trial to be ordered based on the prejudicial effect of the proceedings as a whole; and
WHEREAS: This situation was later rectified as a direct result of their case by the adoption of Chapter 341 of the Acts of 1939, which permitted the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to order a new trial not merely because the verdict was contrary to the law, but also if it was against the weight of the evidence, contradicted by newly discovered evidence, or "for any other reason that justice may require"; and
WHEREAS: The people of Massachusetts today take pride in the strength and vitality of their governmental institutions, particularly in the high quality of their legal system; and
WHEREAS: They recognize that all human institutions are imperfect, that the possibility of injustice is ever-present, and that the acknowledgement of fault, combined with a resolve to do better, are signs of strength in a free society; and
WHEREAS: The trial and execution of Sacco and Vanzetti should serve to remind all civilized people of the constant need to guard against our susceptibility to prejudice, our intolerance of unorthodox ideas, and our failure to defend the rights of persons who are looked upon as strangers in our midst; and
WHEREAS: Simple decency and compassion, as well as respect for truth and an enduring commitment to our nations highest ideals, require that the fate of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti be-pondered by all who cherish tolerance, justice and human understanding; and
WHEREAS: Tuesday, August 23, 1977, will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the execution of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael S. Dukakis, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, by virtue of the authority conferred upon me as Supreme Executive Magistrate by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and by all other authority vested in me, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, August 23, 1977, "NICOLA SACCO AND BARTOLOMEO VANZETTI MEMORIAL DAY"; and declare, further, that any stigma and disgrace should be forever removed from the names of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, from the names of their families and descendants, and so, from the name of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and I hereby call upon all the people of Massachusetts to pause in their daily endeavors to reflect upon these tragic events, and draw from their historic lessons the resolve to prevent the forces of intolerance, fear, and hatred from ever again uniting to overcome rationality, wisdom, and fairness to which our legal system aspires.
Given at the Executive Chamber in Boston, this nineteenth day of July in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred and seventy-seven and of the independence of the United States of America the two hundred and first.
GOD SAVE THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS
