Call-in sessions for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season setting run Dec. 21-29

In addition to the virtual open houses that are just wrapping up for the moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season setting process, Fish and Game staff from each region are holding evening call-in sessions to answer questions about the proposals starting Dec. 21, and running through Dec. 29.

Hunters who were unable to attend a virtual open house can also view recordings of the the meetings on Fish and Game's 2021-2022 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Season Setting webpate.

Hunters can view and comment on the 2021-22 season proposals at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. Hunters are encouraged to read the proposals before participating in the call-in sessions. Fish and Game is accepting comments on the proposed seasons through Dec. 30.

Call-in session schedule:

Dec. 21:

Southwest Region, McCall - 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MST - (208) 634-8137

Dec. 22:

Clearwater Region - 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST - (208) 799-5010

Southwest Region, Nampa - 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MST - (208) 465-8465

Southeast Region - 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MST - (208) 232-4703

Dec. 28

Upper Snake Region - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST - (208) 525-7290

Dec. 29

Panhandle Region - 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST - (208) 770-3752 or (208) 770-3792

Magic Valley Region - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. MST - (208) 324-4359

Salmon Region - 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MST - (208) 756-2271

Among the most significant changes proposed for the 2021-22 seasons is eliminating all antlerless moose hunts in the eastern part of the state, specifically the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions. Information in both regions indicates declining moose populations, low calf survival and low recruitment. This change is intended to help bolster moose populations by not harvesting adult females so they can contribute to future recruitment.

Hunters should check the regional proposals for more detailed information. These hunting seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise.

The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs April 1-30.