PPE Company SUNLINE Supply Launches #MEandPPE Campaign to Encourage Mask Wearing
Urges individuals and businesses to participate and stay safe through the winter monthsBRIDGEPORT, PA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 cases rising and deaths now over 300,000 in the U.S., SUNLINE Supply, based in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, is launching a social media campaign to encourage people to wear masks during these critical winter months to protect themselves and their communities.
#MEandPPE (@MEandPPE on Instagram and Facebook) showcases and celebrates people combatting COVID-19 and supports their efforts by offering safety guidelines, resources and life hacks to help keep them and their communities safe.
“Even with the vaccine being distributed, it is so crucial that people remain vigilant and follow the CDC recommendations this winter,” says SUNLINE Supply president Jay Berkowitz. “We hope this reminder—that we are all in this together, but it starts with ‘me’—can help get us through the winter with less loss of life and tragedy.”
SUNLINE Supply invites and urges businesses to join the #MEandPPE social media campaign to help keep employees safe from COVID-19. Share photos of your employees wearing masks and tag @MEandPPE and #MEandPPE across Instagram and Facebook.
SUNLINE Supply, a division of Arnold’s Office Furniture, was launched in response to COVID-19 and was founded to provide customers nationwide with quality PPE products including masks, antigen test kits, rapid antibody test kits, disinfectant wipes and more. sunlinesupply.com.
“It has been heartbreaking to see news stories of hospital workers wearing one mask for a week straight because they could not get more masks and other essential supplies,” says Berkowitz. “After 91 years in our family-run business and a decade of importing goods from Asia, we knew that our experience and dedicated staff could help. We started using our connections to import millions of masks early last spring.”
About SUNLINE Supply: SUNLINE Supply, a division of Arnold’s Office Furniture, is a Bridgeport, PA-based provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) serving the general public as well as the healthcare, commercial, educational, and industrial sectors. Each of the company’s products are FDA Certified and are produced by fully vetted partner manufacturers to meet CDC recommendations. The company’s dedicated team of more than 50 employees works around the clock to deliver high-quality PPE and testing kits at affordable prices while ensuring a great customer service experience. Visit sunlinesupply.com.
Connie Correia
Cuizine Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn