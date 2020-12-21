Censored by Facebook, Thousands of Prominent Influencers flock to Lyfeloop dubbed the “Official Facebook Replacement”

Best Facebook Alternative in 2020 is Lyfeloop Lyfeloop Logo Lyfeloop Free Speech Facebook Alternative

Amid the ongoing Facebook exodus, data reports confirm since their official launch in July Lyfeloop of 2020 has quietly gained more than 500, 000 users.

“The main reason for the fast success of Lyfeloop is the fact of it being a truly non-political and non-bias making it stand out". ” — Britney Morgan

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The free speech social media platform now dubbed as the “official Facebook Replacement” boosts over 3,000 of today’s leading social media influencers including their massive combined active subscribers. In just a few months this migration of Influencers from Facebook helped Lyfeloop earn the award for Best New Social Media App on Oct 5, 2020 from the Business Achievement Awards and the award for Best Facebook Alternative in 2020 from Best Social Media Platforms. “Overall Lyfeloop is an extremely well built social platform rightfully dubbed the best Alternative to Facebook, but the main reason for the fast success of Lyfeloop is the fact of it being a truly non-political and non-bias making it stand out from the small handful of other free speech social media platforms that have recently gained attention. New free speech social platforms with growth numbers worth noting consist of entire active user bases of republicans or democrats, most gained endorsements from popular political figures according to a recent poll of active users” said Britney Morgan from the Public Affairs Administration. “Lyfeloop, a next generation social media platform that is revolutionizing the social media industry. It is a complete all-in-one platform, addresses the problems of social media - free expression, privacy and user health, and changes the focus from political to benefiting society, announced today a lineup of major social media influencers who are fed up with big tech censorship and have joined Lyfeloop” continued Britney.

Justin Malonson, the founder of Lyfeloop, stated “Lyfeloop will always be to have users of all beliefs and viewpoints. Lyfeloop is about free speech period! That means free speech, and everyone will always have a right to state their own beliefs and opinions. Just because a person does not agree with or have the same beliefs as another person does not mean that they do not have the right to. " Lyfeloop is designed to be a people first platform which empowers and unites people from across the world. At the same time, we protect free expression, their privacy and created a complete all-in-one platform that offers an amazing level of convenience for our member," Justin explained in a statement. "We bring people together like no other social media platform in the industry and offer a true alternative for members who have lost all faith in the existing social media."

About Lyfeloop

LyfeLoop a better place for you to interact with family and friends. LyfeLoop is gives users everything they loved about other platforms minus all the censorship, fake fact checking, bias and security issues. Lyfeloop is a fun, safe and trustworthy places to interact with family and friends. The platform creates an experience that allows for discovery of exciting stories, the creation of meaningful connections and the consistent sharing of content that matters. With a mission of connecting your world on your terms. With its capabilities for delivering 100% of all posts to page followers, Lyfeloop is available via desktop or app from the Apple or Google Play store, for more information please visit www.lyfeloop.com.