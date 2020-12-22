Should Domestic Helpers be Allowed to do Outside Work?
SINGAPORE, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Gloria James-Civetta of Gloria James-Civetta & Co, was recently quoted on online news portal CNA on an article highlighting cases of domestic helpers moonlighting and whether there is a case for reviewing the law against them moonlighting
— Gloria James-Civetta
Ms. James commented that perhaps there should be some flexibility for them to do “small work”.
“They could offer to help the elderly, to do some cleaning services,” she said.
She then went on to state that there could perhaps be some flexibility on occasions where maids travel back to their home country and return with products from their own country, which they could perhaps sell online.
“Perhaps establish the scope of work they can do, the number of hours they are allowed to operate, and the set-up of a different insurance coverage for the maids who intend to do their own part-time work,”
The relevant statute is the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (Chapter 91A). FDW`s who are work permit holders – have a set of rules that they have to comply with. These include the following:
• To work only in the occupation and for the employer specified in the Work Permit card.
• To not take part in any other business or set-up their own business.
This includes their off days.
Punishment for FDW`s breaking the law
• FDWs who moonlight may be fined up to S$5,000 or face 12 months’ imprisonment or both.
• Subsequent offenders face mandatory imprisonment.
Since January 2010, MOM has removed employers’ liability if the FDW breaches Work Permit conditions that relate to her own behaviour. FDW`s are deemed to be working without a valid work pass if they hold a second job.
About Ms. Gloria James-Civetta
Ms. Gloria James-Civetta is a specialist criminal lawyer of 25 years in the practice of Criminal Law and has appeared and represented both local and expat clients in blue- and white-collar crimes in Singapore. Gloria and her team take pride in making sure you receive the highest level of Criminal Law Representation in Singapore.
The Singapore Criminal Lawyer Blog, created by Gloria James-Civetta & Co, covers the whole of the Criminal Law Procedure in Singapore, from being arrested and charged in court, through to the final verdict. This valuable information will enable you to better understand the Singapore Criminal Law System.
