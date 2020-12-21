Three virtual programs at state museums in January 2021

(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 21, 2020) — Cross-stitching, the wreck of the DeBraak and artist Francis Barraud, creator of the “His Master’s Voice” painting, will be explored in virtual programs streamed live on the Web by Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs museums during the month of January 2020. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2020/12/21/hca-programs-jan-2021.

Museum interpreter Steven Mumford will portray the artist whose painting of a dog staring into a talking machine became the trademark of the Victor Talking Machine Company. The program, “Francis Barraud: His Master’s Voice,” will be streamed live from the Johnson Victrola Museum on Jan. 22, 2021.

Live virtual-programs in January 2021

Saturday, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2021 “Stitching on the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along.” Online program developed by Madeline Golden, former Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter, in which participants create a cross-stitch embroidery featuring Lewes-area lighthouses. On Jan. 2, 9, 23 and 30, portions of the cross-stitch pattern and instructions will be posted on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. On Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m., Golden will conduct a cross-stitch workshop streamed live via Zoom and on the museum’s Facebook page. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. 3:30 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 “Francis Barraud: His Master’s Voice.” Virtual living-history performance from Dover’s Johnson Victrola Museum in which historic-site interpreter Steven Mumford portrays artist Francis Barraud whose painting of a dog staring into a talking machine became the trademark of the Victor Talking Machine Company. 6 p.m. 302-739-3262 or mailto:JVmuseum@delaware.gov.

