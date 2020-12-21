Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Female Mountain Lion Hunting Closed In HD's 313 & 316

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Dec 21 08:04:08 MST 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 21, 2020

FEMALE MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING CLOSED IN HD’S 313 & 316

            The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 313 and 316, including portions of Park, Carbon and Sweet Grass counties, closed at one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

            The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined have been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

 

-fwp-

Female Mountain Lion Hunting Closed In HD's 313 & 316

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

