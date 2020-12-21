Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 21, 2020

FEMALE MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING CLOSED IN HD’S 313 & 316

The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 313 and 316, including portions of Park, Carbon and Sweet Grass counties, closed at one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined have been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

-fwp-