Community pond grant money available

Friday, December 18, 2020

HELENA – Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.

Applicants must provide at least 30 percent of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply. A total of $73,000 in grant funds is available for ponds with public fishing opportunities.

Since 2003, the Community Pond Program has funded projects that benefit young anglers and their families by providing locations where individuals of all ages can learn angling skills. Additional information on the Community Pond Program, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov, then clicking on "Community Pond Program . "

Applications, which are accepted each year, must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP Program Officer, at 406-444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov.

-fwp-