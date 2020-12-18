Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet December 22

Commission
Friday, December 18, 2020
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Dec. 22 from 9 to 10 p.m. via Zoom. The only item on the agenda is to approve meeting minutes from the previous meetings. There will be no other subject matter.
-fwp-
There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,751 in the last 365 days.
Friday, December 18, 2020
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Dec. 22 from 9 to 10 p.m. via Zoom. The only item on the agenda is to approve meeting minutes from the previous meetings. There will be no other subject matter.
-fwp-