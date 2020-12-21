Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market is expected to cross USD 1.9 Billion by 2025 Owing To Surge Demand among Farmers.
Agricultural Machinery Market in Thailand including forecasted market size by revenue & sales volume by 2025 and segmentation & the analysts take on the future.THAILAND, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Thailand Agricultural Tractor Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025. Two wheel and Four Wheel Tractor is expected to contribute 23% and 77% respectively by the end of 2025.
• Thailand Combine Harvester Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2025. Combine Harvesters with power above 150 HP is expected to contribute more than 40%. Followed by combined harvesters powered 75-105 Hp and 70Hp and below.
Impact of Covid-19: Country lockdown imposed in Thailand during the period April-May, lead to lesser farming activity in the country due to which companies observed a decline in demand of tractors, combine harvesters or rice transplanters in terms of domestic sales leading to an overall decline in the market. In addition to this, dealer outlets and retail stores were being shut further leading to decline in domestic agricultural machinery sales.
Investment in Smart Agricultural Machinery: Companies have been focusing on production of smart agricultural machinery that uses advanced technologies such as ICT and robot technology, and farm business software that can centrally manage information obtained from these agricultural machines.
Rising Demand of Two Wheel Tractors: Rise in sales of mid-range tractors is expected to ensure stable growth in revenues of Thailand Agricultural Tractor Market. Moreover, rising shift from traditional farming to farming through agricultural machinery leading to increasing demand of 2W tractors among small farmers will further contribute the rising sales of tractors in Thailand.
Sale of Rice Transplanters in Thailand is expected to decline in future as farmers have been focusing more on purchasing a used rice transplanter or to rent a rice transplanter as it has seasonal usage and can be only use to plant rice.
According to the report by Ken Research titled “Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2025 – Agriculture Tractor Market (By Type: 2W and 4W Tractors, By Power: 8HP-15HP, 20HP-35HP, 36HP-47HP, 48HP-75HP, 75HP-100HP, 100HP-120HP and Above 120HP), Combine Harvester Market (By Power: 70HP & Below, 75HP-105HP and Above 105HP), By Rice Transplanters (By Rows: 4Row, 6Row and 8Row), Agriculture Implements Market” the Online Grocery Delivery Market will be valued at USD 1.9 Billion by end of 2025F. The market will witness growth owing to expected improvement in prices of staple crops, transition from traditional to smart farming, increasing government support and innovative strategies adopted by service providers.
Key Segments Covered
• By Products
Tractors
Combine Harvesters
Agriculture Implements
Rice Transplanters
• By Tractors (Power)
8HP – 15HP
20HP – 35HP
36HP – 47HP
48HP – 75HP
75HP – 100HP
100HP – 120HP
Above 120HP
• By Combine Harvesters (Power)
70HP and Below
75HP – 105HP
Above 105 HP
• By Combine Harvesters (Row)
4 Row RT
6 Row RT
8 Row RT
Companies Covered
• Siam Kubota
• Yanmar S.P.
• Talaythong Factory Co.,Ltd
• John Deere
• Iseki
• New Holland
• TAMCO
• Kaset Phattana
• Sakpattana
Key Target Audience
• Existing Agricultural Machinery Companies
• New Market Entrants - Domestic OEMs
• New Market Entrants - Foreign OEMs
• Agricultural Machinery Financing Companies
• Government Bodies
• Investors & Venture Capital Firms
• Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers
• Agricultural Machinery Distributors
• Agricultural Machinery Associations
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
• Historical Period: 2013 - 2019
• Forecast Period: 2020 - 2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Total Land Under Cultivation and Distribution by Major Crops (Rice, Cassava, Rubber and Sugarcane)
• Changing Cropping Pattern in Thailand and Factors Driving Change
• Nature of Ownership, Farm Holding Structure and Regulatory Policies Impacting Farm Holding Structure in Thailand
• Agricultural Practice in Thailand on the basis of Scale of Mechanization, Extensive and Intensive and Irrigated Land
• Government Policy impacting the Agricultural Equipment Market in Thailand on the basis of Import Duty Structure, Subsidies, Taxes Certification and Emission Standards
• Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013-2019
• Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Segmentation By Major Products on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2019
• Thailand Tractor Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013 - 2019
• Thailand Tractor Market Segmentation by Power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019
• Thailand Combine Harvester Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million and Sales in Units, 2013 - 2019
• Thailand Combine Harvester Market Segmentation by Power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019
• Thailand Rice Transplanter Market Size on The basis of Revenue in USD Million , 2013 - 2019
• Thailand Rice Transplanter Market Segmentation by power on the Basis of Sales Volume, 2015 and 2019
• Thailand Tractor Implements Market Size on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2019
• Market Share and competitive Landscape of Leading Manufacturers in Thailand Agricultural Equipment Market on the Basis of Sales Volume in Units, 2019
• Pricing Analysis of Major Brands
• Marketing Strategies of Major Brands
• Business Model of Leasing and Hire Purchase
• List of Leasing and Hire Purchase Companies
• Snapshot on Thailand Agricultural Machinery Second Hand Market
• Analyst Recommendations
