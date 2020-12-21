The Hustle Is Real, New Book on A Journey from Survival to Triumph in a Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Master cosmetologist Dionne James writes the “go-to” book for salon owners and the entrepreneurs everywhereATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dionne James, the master cosmetologist and successful hair and beauty industry entrepreneur, announced the launch of her much-awaited book The Hustle Is Real. James is renowned for her experience in cosmetology. Her work has been featured in magazines like Hype Hair, Essence and Black Beauty as well as on TV in the Lifetime Movie Network. She has also served as an instructor for over two decades. A January 9 book launch event is scheduled in Atlanta.
James brings out the story of her talent in The Hustle Is Real, featuring a passion that began at the age of five and grew throughout her life. She shows the world her journey of trials and tribulations and reveals to readers how to thrive within an industry where the hustle is the real form of survival. This book provides a fabulous opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge at reaching millionaire status.
According to James, “Perhaps you are just beginning your journey in the hair industry, or maybe you are a new business owner or have been doing the same things over time but with very little success. In this book, I have exposed all the highs and lows a master stylist faces throughout her career.” She added, “The Hustle Is Real will surely become the go-to book for all salon owners, industry moguls, and entrepreneurs everywhere.”
James has tutored thousands of students across the globe including in China, Mexico, and Canada. She also offers scholarships, does volunteer work and empowers women and children all around the world. Being an inspiration to women, she is filled with a passion to help others succeed both financially and spiritually in life. The Hustle Is Real brings out the truth of the struggles of becoming financially free and gives the readers tips on saving money.
The book launch event will take place on Jan. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m to 5 p.m at 1874 Piedmont road 30324 suite 445D in Atlanta.
The Hustle Is Real is available on Amazon.com. For more information go to www.Dionnejames.com
Additional links
https://www.essenceofbraiding.com
https://www.Dionnejamessoulutions.com
Media Relations
The Hustle Is Real
Thehustleisreal2020@yahoo.com