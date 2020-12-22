Entytle announces Customer Advisory Board to drive industry-changing innovations for Industrial OEM growth in 2021
Entytle’s Installed Base Data Platform accelerates digital transformation for Industrial OEMsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., the world’s leading provider of Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs, announced the formation of its Customer Advisory Board at its December 2020 User Conference. The board consists of select industry leaders with decades of enterprise experience, working across the Industrial OEM landscape, who will serve as trusted advisors to Entytle’s senior leadership team - helping accelerate the adoption of its vision across Industrial OEMs globally.
Entytle, Inc., has grown rapidly during the last year spurred by Industrial OEMs who are increasingly turning to their existing Installed Base to drive growth. With a strategic mandate to increase their aftermarket revenues, machinery manufacturers are upgrading & investing in their tools so less time is spent on gathering information & more time is spent on utilizing that information. As Q1-2021 is expected to heat up for machinery manufacturers in terms of sales & marketing spend, the fastest player to the aftermarket with the best positioning will win.
“In the post-Covid era, proactively and effectively managing Installed Base is extremely critical for Industrial OEMs for improving customer retention, and driving growth by capturing lifetime value from the Installed Base," said Vivek Joshi, founder and CEO of Entytle. "Entytle’s growth in the last year & the needs of our customers meant that this was the perfect time to establish the Customer Advisory Board. We are honored and privileged to partner with this outstanding group of leaders, with their extensive expertise and varied perspectives in building companies, creating new market categories, and delivering industrial solutions as we fulfill our mission of making every OEM employee a trusted-customer expert.”
The Entytle Customer Advisory Board includes the following members cutting across Industrial OEM verticals & stakeholders:
Tom Reslewic, former President of Teledyne EEMI, and Advisor to Battery Ventures
Pam Washburn, Director of Sales Enablement at Johnson Controls, Inc.
Carlos Gomez, Executive Director of Sales for Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes company
Hans Van Der Aa, President of SupportPro - a division of Duravant
Scott Patterson, VP Aftermarket Sales and Service, Peerless Pump - a division of Grundfos
Leo Stevens, SVP Pricing, Analytics and Sales at Cole Parmer
Sameer Kalwani, co-founder of Element Analytics and IoT leader
Russ Vehorn, VP Global Services at Dematic
John Seral, former CIO of GE Infrastructure and Advisor at Clayton Dubilier and Rice
Amay Jhaveri, Former VP, Product at Entytle
To learn more about the Customer Advisory Board and its members, visit https://www.entytle.com/company/#customer-advisory-board
About Entytle: Entytle is a provider of Entytle Insyghts, the world’s first Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs to unify, organize & analyze their customer information while significantly improving available data quality. Insyghts, a SaaS platform, incorporates purpose-built AI/ML analytics to identify sales and service opportunities to increase wallet share from the OEM’s Installed Base. Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, ColeParmer and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more at www.entytle.com.
Dilipkumar Jadhav (DJ)
Entytle, Inc.
+1 650-687-7293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn