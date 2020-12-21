Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Offers Free, Guided Meditation on “Beauty”
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 31 December 2019, during his annual New Year’s Eve Retreat, Louix delivered his Divine dispensation for the coming year, proclaiming 2020 as The Year of Beauty.
During this guided meditation, Louix takes us on a wondrous journey, sharing myriad ways we can create and enhance beauty in the world… and by so doing, also create more ease, grace, and flow in all areas of our lives.
To view and/or listen to this guided meditation, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PirBMHWuQc8&t=39s
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
