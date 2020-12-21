R4G Launches Exclusive Reward Gift Your Family and Friends 'A Day of Chocolate'
Share With Like-Minded Families and Professionals in LA who love to help kids and enjoy exclusive reward, 'Gift Your Loved Ones a Day of Chocolate' #recruitingforgood #giftadayofchocolate #chocolateschoolprogram @recruitingforgood www.ADayofChocolate.com
Share With Like-Minded Families and Professionals in LA Who Love to Help Kids #fungigsforkids #chocolateschoolprogram #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs for kids to love work; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with chocolate gifting experience.
Recruiting for Good created purpose driven referral program to help fund Chocolate School Programs (bringing fun creative gigs for kids in your community).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love helping kids, and gifting your loved ones 'A Day of Chocolate;' participate in our referral program to enjoy both."
Participate in referral program, by simply introducing a company hiring professional staff; and earn exclusive reward 'A Day of Chocolate.'
Gift your top 25 family members and friends 'A Day of Chocolate,' the sweetest gifting experience delivered home (share LA's Finest Chocolatiers) anywhere in the United States.
After employee hired by company completes probation period; Recruiting for Good will reward exclusive gifting experience.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to learn and love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good creates fun gigs for kids to learn and love work. We inspire kids to use their creative talent for good by creating social good content; that is fun, meaningful, and valued. The kids inform the community about LA's Finest Chocolate (Creators/Founders/Owners, Product, and Retail Establishments) www.SocialGoodContent.com Fun Fulfilling Foodie Reviews Written By Awesome LA Kids.
Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids in Middle School to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). With your help, we’ll sponsor and create a kids gig at a designated LA school of your choice. www.ChocolateSchoolProgram.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn