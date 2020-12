LA Kids Complete Chocolate Gig 'She Says Dark is Best' and 'He Says Milk is Best'

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is hiring kids for the funnest weekend gig to love work, eat chocolate and write reviews #kidsgetpaidtoeat #fungigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.comd Recruiting for Good is sponsoring funnest gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com Share with like-minded families, Recruiting for Good sponsors the funnest gigs for kids to eat chocolate and write positive value filled reviews. www.SocialGoodContent.com Share With Like-Minded Families and Professionals in LA Who Love to Help Kids #fungigsforkids #chocolateschoolprogram #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com Live on the Westside, inspire your kids to participate in our fun creative writing contest win box of chocolates, and most meaningful entries land funnest gig #lovechocolatecontest #funnestgigtoeatchocolate www.lovechocolatecontest.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good hired two Middle School Students to complete chocolate gig to inform the community about LA's Finest Chocolate choices.

We're hiring LA kids for the funnest weekend gigs to eat chocolate, love to work, and play!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative chocolate contests and fun gigs for kids to love work.Kids are hired for funnest weekend gig ' 12 Months of Chocolate ' to taste LA's Finest Chocolates and write reviews. The chocolate is sponsored by Recruiting for Good, and home delivered. Kids who do a good job are hired for more fun foodie gigs (just like in the real world, do a great job, get hired again).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This past weekend, Olivia, 'The Forensic Foodie' reviewed dark chocolate, and Radley, 'The Gluten Free Prince' reviewed milk chocolate. We're grateful for their participation in our fun weekend gig."How Kids Land The Funnest Foodie Gig to EatLive on the Westside and attend Middle School in LA1. Participate in creative writing contest, "What I love most about my mom, and why?"2. Most meaningful entries land weekend gigs to taste and review LA's Finest Chocolate.3. Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos contacts parent, and discusses responsibilities for gig.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Every month, kids participate and use their creative talent for good. We create social good content ; fun fulfilling foodie reviews written by awesome LA kids that inspire the community."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com . R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to learn and love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.Recruiting for Good creates fun gigs for kids to learn and love work. We inspire kids to use their creative talent for good by creating social good content; that is fun, meaningful, and valued. The kids inform the community about LA's Finest Chocolate (Creators/Founders/Owners, Product, and Retail Establishments) www.SocialGoodContent.com Fun Fulfilling Foodie Reviews Written By Awesome LA Kids.Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids in Middle School to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). With your help, we’ll sponsor and create a kids gig at a designated LA school of your choice. www.ChocolateSchoolProgram.com