LA Kids Complete Chocolate Gig 'She Says Dark is Best' and 'He Says Milk is Best'

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is hiring kids for the funnest weekend gig to love work, eat chocolate and write reviews #kidsgetpaidtoeat #fungigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.comd

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring funnest gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Share with like-minded families, Recruiting for Good sponsors the funnest gigs for kids to eat chocolate and write positive value filled reviews. www.SocialGoodContent.com

Share With Like-Minded Families and Professionals in LA Who Love to Help Kids #fungigsforkids #chocolateschoolprogram #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com