HOW TRUE HOSPITALITY SPIRIT WITHSTANDS THE PANDEMIC: ARCHIPELAGO

Trust Tales

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel operator has more than 15,000 dedicated and hard-working employees across the Indonesian archipelago and around the world.

174 MILLION JOBS AT RISK GLOBALLY

With the hotel industry being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reports that a total of 174 million travel and tourism jobs could be lost globally by the end of this year due to travel restrictions. Those fortunate enough to keep their jobs, continue to provide genuine service with a smile, albeit behind the mask, while defying the pandemic every day and adhering to strict protocols to stay safe and healthy.

HEARTWARMING STORIES

Archipelago’s ‘Trust Tales’ is a series of short videos, telling touching stories by hotel employees, that put their fears and worries aside and their hearts and minds to work, while serving guests and creating memorable moments even in the darkest hour. To hear first-hand experiences from these passionate hoteliers, look up the tales on the company’s website at www.archipelagointernational.com/en/trusttales or follow them on Instagram @archipelagointernational.com

“I owe a great debt of gratitude to each and every member of the Archipelago family and words cannot describe how proud I am to have such wonderful people on the team serving our guests! Right at the beginning of the pandemic, our primary goal was to do everything we can to secure our employees’ jobs and protect them from the virus by implementing strict health and safety protocols across all hotels, including our mandatory monthly Covid-19 rapid testing that is yet to be matched in the industry. By creating the Trust Tales we are giving center stage to our team members because their stories deserve to be heard and because there is an employee name and a face behind each great guest experience” says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. Trusted hotels with a long track-record and 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com