ASTON UNVEILS ITS NEW BOUTIQUE HOTEL LINE AND LAUNCHES IN CILEGON

Archipelago International is turning heads again with the launch of its very first boutique hotel, the long anticipated ASTON Cilegon Boutique Hotel.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel operator, is turning heads again with the launch of its very first boutique hotel, the long anticipated ASTON Cilegon Boutique Hotel.

The hotel’s design is impressive, featuring an eccentric and chic front desk, that looks more like a high-end boutique counter than a conventional hotel reception. Sophisticated and lively Ginger Lily serves signature Asian and international dishes in a truly impressive setting, while Tapas is a private dining hidden gem, accessible by invitation only.

‘The introduction of a branded boutique hotel line, built on the unrivaled reputation of ASTON as the most trusted hotel, brings a whole new lifestyle experience to the market. We also managed to quickly respond to the New Normal, while successfully modifying our building plans and adapting space and modern technology to the future way of travel. Our widely-recognized Covid-19 protocols are in place and we continue the chainwide testing of all employees to ensure their and the guests’ health and safety. We have created something truly unique with ASTON Cilegon Boutique Hotel and I look forward to personally welcoming our first guests!’ says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

The 103 stylish studios and suites are exceptionally equipped - many with full kitchenettes - and warmly decorated, providing top quality bedding to snuggle down and linger longer. Guests can opt for a Suite Ofuro and soak in their private Japanese-style bath for the utmost relaxation experience, while the 52 sqm ASTON Suites come with large walk-in closets, 55-inch Ultra High Definition (4K) Smart TVs and more. All studios feature Google Nest Hub for voice-controlled in-room assistance, ensuring maximum guest convenience and reducing the need for frequently touched items. Refreshing recreational facilities and an ultramodern event space for up to 460 guests round up the exciting offerings.

ASTON is ranked No. 1 hotel brand in the highly-rated annual YouGov national consumer survey for ‘Top Brand Health’, which recognizes the brand value, quality, consumer trust and corporate reputation. For details visit https://www.brandindex.com/ranking/indonesia/2019-index/category/hotels.

About Archipelago International

Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. Trusted hotels with a long track-record and 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nordic.

