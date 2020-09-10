AS THE LATEST ASTON GOES HIGHER, ARCHIPELAGO GROWS BIGGER

ASTON Kemayoran City Hotel

Our latest hotel is destined to become the new hub for exhibitors and visitors of JIExpo, the country’s largest exhibition center, located nearby.” — ohn Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group just opened the doors of its newest Jakarta gem, the ASTON Kemayoran City Hotel. With 140 stylish rooms, the contemporary hotel is strategically located inside Kemayoran's Hermina Tower, an architectural masterpiece.

“This is another big success for Archipelago International, having opened three hotels within a single day last month,” said John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International, “Our latest hotel is destined to become the new hub for exhibitors and visitors of JIExpo, the country’s largest exhibition center, located nearby. Also in the vicinity is a number of Government and corporate offices, making the hotel a very important meeting destination. As part of our chainwide ‘All Employees Tested’ program, the new hotel has already done the Covid-19 Rapid Test for all employees to ensure their and their guests’ health and safety”.

The hotel features a total of 1,200 sqm modern event space including the pre-function area, seven meeting rooms and a large ballroom for up to 950 guests, while Silangit restaurant serves a wide range of local and international signature dishes. A real stunner is ‘Level 25 Lounge’, located high up as the name suggests and offering unparalleled panoramic views of the city’s skyline. What’s more, the lobby is located on the same level, ensuring that every guest journey starts and ends on a high note, quite literally.

ASTON is the proud and most recent YouGov ‘Top Brand Health’ winner, a recognition received from consumers directly, reflecting their general impression of the brand and perception of value, quality and corporate reputation, underscoring why ASTON is the most trusted hotel in the Archipelago. For details visit https://www.brandindex.com/ranking/indonesia/2019-index/category/hotels.

About Archipelago International

Trusted hotels with a long track-record, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group's brands include ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com