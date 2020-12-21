Silver Alert - Jesus R Vargas

Jesus Roman Vargas 88-years-old, 5' 08 tall, 165 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black work boots, and a black baseball hat. Jesus left on foot from the area of Indian School Road and 113th Avenue. Jesus may appear confused and disoriented. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.
