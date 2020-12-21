Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,399 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - Jesus R Vargas

Jesus Roman Vargas 88-years-old, 5' 08 tall, 165 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black work boots, and a black baseball hat. Jesus left on foot from the area of Indian School Road and 113th Avenue. Jesus may appear confused and disoriented. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.

You just read:

Silver Alert - Jesus R Vargas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.