Highly Contagious Variant of COVID-19 Circulating in the UK

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today called on the federal government to take action in the wake of a new, highly contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus circulating in the United Kingdom. Several European countries have already imposed new restrictions on individuals traveling from the United Kingdom, including banning travelers and mandatory testing measures, yet the United States has taken no action in response. The Governor called on the federal government to consider multiple restrictions in the wake of the new variant of COVID-19, including imposing mandatory testing of individuals traveling from the United Kingdom on flights to the United States, as well as a new travel ban from Europe. The actions being recommended by the Governor today take into account lessons learned from March, when the federal government was late to impose a European travel ban allowing the virus to spread uncontrollably throughout New York State and the country.

"There is a disturbing story coming out of the United Kingdom of a highly contagious new variant of the COVID-19 virus. A number of countries have banned people from the UK, and 120 countries demand that before you get on a flight in the UK to come to their country, you have to have tested negative. The United States has a number of flights coming in from the UK each day and we have done absolutely nothing. To me, this is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring," Governor Cuomo said. "How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn? The federal government is being grossly negligent just like the spring, and every day they do nothing on this problem, they do something. It's high time the federal government takes swift action, because today that variant is getting on a plane and landing in JFK, and all it takes is one person."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 197,251

Tested Positive - 9,957

Percent Positive - 5.05%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,185 (-23)

Patients Newly Admitted - 822

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,045 (-43)

Number ICU with Intubation - 600 (-10)

Total Discharges - 95,307 (+728)

Deaths - 123

Total Deaths - 28,598

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 340 0.03% 25% Central New York 384 0.05% 28% Finger Lakes 733 0.06% 31% Long Island 1,030 0.04% 25% Mid-Hudson 748 0.03% 33% Mohawk Valley 204 0.04% 31% New York City 2,036 0.02% 27% North Country 64 0.01% 48% Southern Tier 173 0.03% 44% Western New York 473 0.03% 28% Statewide 6,185 0.03% 29%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 223 180 30% Central New York 275 206 32% Finger Lakes 397 270 31% Long Island 835 655 27% Mid-Hudson 713 432 43% Mohawk Valley 132 89 26% New York City 2,339 1,743 29% North Country 71 35 50% Southern Tier 127 75 36% Western New York 545 334 43% NYS TOTAL 5,657 4,019 32%

Yesterday, 197,251 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.05 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 6.49% 6.78% 6.89% Central New York 6.89% 6.98% 6.70% Finger Lakes 8.31% 8.45% 8.34% Long Island 6.08% 6.19% 6.30% Mid-Hudson 6.17% 6.27% 6.36% Mohawk Valley 8.21% 8.24% 8.18% New York City 4.14% 4.22% 4.24% North Country 4.51% 4.59% 4.99% Southern Tier 2.48% 2.46% 2.49% Western New York 6.57% 6.64% 6.37% Statewide 5.25% 5.36% 5.38%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.64% 4.78% 4.92% Brooklyn 4.24% 4.33% 4.36% Manhattan 2.75% 2.77% 2.72% Queens 4.76% 4.80% 4.82% Staten Island 5.11% 5.30% 5.38%

Of the 848,042 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 9,174 177 Allegany 1,559 22 Broome 7,004 66 Cattaraugus 2,037 26 Cayuga 2,020 67 Chautauqua 2,770 50 Chemung 4,083 55 Chenango 972 10 Clinton 795 18 Columbia 1,352 15 Cortland 1,713 25 Delaware 581 15 Dutchess 10,238 148 Erie 36,400 447 Essex 439 9 Franklin 576 18 Fulton 1,032 35 Genesee 2,041 41 Greene 987 18 Hamilton 82 1 Herkimer 1,451 50 Jefferson 1,302 37 Lewis 655 17 Livingston 1,398 46 Madison 1,865 45 Monroe 27,748 689 Montgomery 948 40 Nassau 76,322 901 Niagara 6,845 136 NYC 380,473 3,244 Oneida 9,405 227 Onondaga 17,586 319 Ontario 2,508 62 Orange 21,072 196 Orleans 1,056 38 Oswego 2,782 58 Otsego 1,005 15 Putnam 4,127 50 Rensselaer 3,168 77 Rockland 25,275 151 Saratoga 4,096 88 Schenectady 4,488 111 Schoharie 418 10 Schuyler 441 13 Seneca 586 20 St. Lawrence 1,584 38 Steuben 2,785 76 Suffolk 82,134 1,145 Sullivan 2,697 58 Tioga 1,471 20 Tompkins 1,781 53 Ulster 4,850 59 Warren 836 3 Washington 641 7 Wayne 1,977 40 Westchester 62,940 535 Wyoming 1,069 16 Yates 402 4

Yesterday, 123 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,598. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: