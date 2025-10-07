Long Island Expressway Restoration Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $17.7 million project that restored a six-mile stretch of the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) between Exit 67 (Yaphank Avenue) and Exit 69 (Wading River Road) in the Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County. The project, which began in the fall of 2023, removed and replaced deteriorated sections of the concrete road surface, enhancing safety and easing travel along one of Long Island’s busiest commuter arteries. Additional targeted repairs were made to the road surface to further improve rideability on this stretch of the roadway.

“The Long Island Expressway is vital to the flow of people and commerce on Long Island and we are committed to making the necessary investments to ensure that it continues to serve the needs of residents, visitors and commuters for many years to come,” Governor Hochul said. “These concrete repairs will give motorists a smoother ride along a key stretch of the highway while also making it better able to withstand the impacts of severe weather.”

The project replaced deteriorated sections of concrete — which were installed during the highway’s construction in the late 1960s and early 1970s — with new, high-strength concrete, designed to better withstand heavy daily traffic and seasonal temperature fluctuations. Crews also sealed cracks and pavement joints, restored the shoulders where needed, and installed new reflective pavement markings to extend the durability of the six-mile stretch of highway and to ensure a more comfortable driving experience. The repairs will also reduce future maintenance needs.

To minimize impacts to travelers, much of the work was staged during off-peak and overnight hours, consistent with New York’s Drivers First Initiative.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “NYSDOT, under the leadership of Governor Hochul, continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that connect communities, improve quality of life and fuel our economy forward. These improvements to the Long Island Expressway will create stronger, more durable road surface and also give motorists a more pleasurable journey as they travel along this vital roadway.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, the completion of this restoration project on the Long Island Expressway will make this vital corridor safer and improve travel for Long Islanders. I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to create good-paying jobs, enhance safety and improve our aging roads to be more resilient, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our state’s infrastructure.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Long Island Expressway is an essential connector for Long Islanders, visitors, and commerce, and I’m proud to have helped deliver the funding to modernize this vital corridor. I’m grateful that this rehabilitation project will make the highway safer and more reliable, and I look forward to continue working alongside Governor Hochul to deliver the federal resources needed to strengthen our infrastructure and improve the commutes of New Yorkers across our state.”

State Senator Dean Murray said, “When the people speak, it's important that we listen. I thank the Governor and NYS-DOT officials for committing the resources necessary to make these much needed improvements. This particular stretch of the Long Island Expressway has been the subject of many a phone call and many emails to my office. I'm sure that we now have some very happy commuters that travel through that area on a daily basis.”

Assemblymember Jodi Giglio said, “I’m grateful that the New York State Department of Transportation has prioritized this much- needed restoration along the Long Island Expressway. These improvements will make a real difference for the thousands of Suffolk County residents who rely on the LIE everyday. By replacing worn-down sections and strengthening this critical roadway, we’re investing in safer commutes, stronger infrastructure, and a better quality of life for families and businesses across Brookhaven, the North Fork and beyond.”

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “Our roads are in desperate need of attention, and this project is an important example of the improvements that need to be made across Suffolk County. Thank you to NYS and the efforts to continue these efforts. We look forward to many more improvements to our roads, highways and bridges.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said, “We appreciated the repair work done to make the Long Island Expressway safer. Investments in our aging transportation infrastructure are necessary to keep our residents safe.”

