Last Minute Gift Ideas and Delicious Make At Home Recipes Shared by Colorado's Best Bed and Breakfast Inns
As the Christmas and holiday approaches, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado encourages gift certificates and advance reservations for future stays.
Take a tour and visit individual Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado websites or call the innkeeper to find the perfect gift for that someone special, even if you've waited until the last minute.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Christmas quickly approaches, the members of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) are standing by for last-minute gift giving options for a buy now, stay later experience. Each of the www.InnsofColorado.org member inns offer either individualized gift certificates or buy now stay later reservations for future accommodations throughout the state of Colorado. Take a tour and visit their individual websites or call the innkeeper to find the perfect gift for that someone special, even if you've waited until the last minute.
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
While this has been a challenging year, bed and breakfast member properties of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado offer personalized attention to housekeeping and a way to book a stress-relieving escape with confidence. Your experience might include upcoming snow adventures, a scenic drive, winery or brewery tours, museums, shopping, arts & culture and much more. Hospitality-oriented member inns are ready to greet you and point you to the best local spots. when you #BookDirect at their websites through links to each member inn's official website.
Since so many this year have been staying at home and working at home, the association has also expanded their Blog to include more delicious "make-at-home" recipes, so you can enjoy a taste of Colorado bed and breakfasts without ever leaving home. The association also has a great offer of the "Colorado Culinary Inspirations" cookbook, which is available to purchase for just $15 with free shipping. While the association can't deliver the cookbook before Christmas, you can order to have it shipped as a New Year's or special Valentine's Day celebration gift.
Colorado B&Bs are open for business and ready to accommodate your Rocky Mountain stay. Did you know if you #BookDirect, you can find great packages, save time & money? When you #BookDirect through the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) website which lists each of the members and direct links to their official individual websites, you'll receive more detailed info, up-to-date availability and other lodging options including great inn packages, and special offers you will only find if you #BookDirect.
Importantly, BBIC innkeepers are dedicated to keeping guests and staff safe and are going above and beyond for high standards in cleanliness. It's an advantage to stay in smaller properties with individual and personalized attention to detail. Feel free to contact member inns and visit their websites to receive the most up-to-date information on how they are providing COVID-19 recommended housekeeping procedures and the hospitality advantages of selecting a Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inn during your travels.
The association website includes direct links to our member’s individual websites and availability calendars to save you time when you #BookDirect. It's the perfect hub for great B&B places to stay while visiting Colorado. And, you'll be assured independent properties meet quality standards through their association membership. For more information, visit www.InnsofColorado.org and click on "View All Inns" to see a list of properties with direct links to official websites and availability calendars.
