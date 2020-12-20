Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Vehicle Theft and Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT AND CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A305326                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/20/2020

STREET: Ward Hill Rd.

TOWN: Duxbury, VT

WEATHER: Clear / Dry   

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Ice

 

VEHICLE INVOLVED:

YEAR: 2005

MAKE: FORD

MODEL: KING RANCH F-350

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/20/2020, at approximately 0800 hours, troopers at the Middlesex Barracks

received a report of a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on its side and in

the roadway. Subsequent investigation revealed the truck was stolen on December

19th from a residence in Waitsfield. 

 

Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance regarding this theft.

 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State

Police - Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637

(CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

