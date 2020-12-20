Middlesex Barracks / Vehicle Theft and Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT AND CRASH
CASE#: 20A305326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2020
STREET: Ward Hill Rd.
TOWN: Duxbury, VT
WEATHER: Clear / Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Ice
VEHICLE INVOLVED:
YEAR: 2005
MAKE: FORD
MODEL: KING RANCH F-350
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/20/2020, at approximately 0800 hours, troopers at the Middlesex Barracks
received a report of a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on its side and in
the roadway. Subsequent investigation revealed the truck was stolen on December
19th from a residence in Waitsfield.
Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance regarding this theft.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State
Police - Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637
(CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
