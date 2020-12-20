Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Announces an EPIC Holiday Gift for Guests
The Crew here at Epic Waters wanted to do something special for our guests during the holidays. This year has been a bumpy one, and we wanted to give our EPIC guests a gift like no other!”GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get double the fun for the price of one regularly priced ticket this holiday season! North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark is offering guests a FREE return admission ticket when they visit us on any regular operating day through January 3, 2021!
This deal is perfect for first time visitors, stay-cationers or those who frequent Epic Waters and just can’t get enough of the thrills the facility has to offer. Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Take a trip to Epic Waters and gift your free return ticket to a family member, friend or co-worker.
“The Crew here at Epic Waters wanted to do something special for our guests during the holidays,” said Michael Hays, General Manager of Epic Waters. “This year has been a bumpy one, and we wanted to give our EPIC guests a gift like no other!”
In addition to being open every weekend, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is also open every day from December 23rd through January 3rd. Plan your next visit to Epic Waters where Summer never ends! This holiday deal won’t last long. Guests can snag a daily admission ticket before Sunday, January 3, 2021 and use their return visit the very next day, or any day in the future!
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.epicwatersgp.com.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Situated west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior. The facility is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America, as well as the largest indoor waterpark in Texas.
Billed as a “cruise ship on land,” the park boasts wet and dry attractions for every member of the family, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor “action” river in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café and full-service bar, private event space and table-service cabanas, and much more. In 2019, the park added a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company headquartered in Erie, PA and Grand Prairie, TX. Since opening in January of 2018, the park has attracted guests from all 50 states and 11 countries. Awards and accolades include a 2018 “Leading Edge” Award and “Wave Review Award” from the World Waterpark Association, a 2019 “Best of Big D” Award from D Magazine, and a 2019 “Best of Aquatics” Award from Aquatics International Magazine; as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” list, and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic's Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral include The Summit (an award-winning, country club-styled recreation facility for active adults age 50+); the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an open air concert space that opened in August of 2018); The Epic (a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018); and PlayGrand Adventures (a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020). Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail. In the next few years, these amenities will expand to include hotels and restaurants.
To learn more about Epic Waters, visit the park’s website or Facebook page. To find out more about development at EpicCentral and throughout Grand Prairie, visit the City’s economic development website.
