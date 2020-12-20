Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A305324

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 2320 hours

LOCATION: Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Duxbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim who is a family member to the offender, Sydney Hosick. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Hosick had physically assaulted the victim and damaged property inside the residence. Hosick was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and unlawful mischief and transported the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Hosick was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/21/2020 and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/21/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191