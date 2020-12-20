Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,369 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:20A305324 

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer                                          

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 2320 hours  

LOCATION: Duxbury, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief 

 

ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick                            

AGE: 22 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT   

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Duxbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim who is a family member to the offender, Sydney Hosick. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Hosick had physically assaulted the victim and damaged property inside the residence. Hosick was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and unlawful mischief and transported the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Hosick was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/21/2020 and released. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 12/21/2020 1230 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.