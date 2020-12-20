Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
CASE#:20A305324
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 2320 hours
LOCATION: Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Duxbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim who is a family member to the offender, Sydney Hosick. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Hosick had physically assaulted the victim and damaged property inside the residence. Hosick was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and unlawful mischief and transported the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Hosick was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/21/2020 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/21/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191