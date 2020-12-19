COVID-19 Daily Update 12-19-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 19, 2020, there have been 1,378,211 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 71,215 total cases and 1,122 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old female from Gilmer County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Hancock County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Morgan County, a 58-year old male from Hampshire County, a 101-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076), Wyoming (1,005).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Calhoun County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Berkeley County

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hancock County

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Additional testing will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 in Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.