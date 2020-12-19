Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A305310

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: December 18th, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours

LOCATION: I-89 South, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Christopher G. Hood

AGE: 40

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18th, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of erratic operation on I-89 south near the Waterbury exit. Witnesses advised the vehicle crashed and left the road before driving back onto the road and continuing south. Witnesses advised Troopers that the vehicle continued to the park and ride in Middlesex.

Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle with significant front end damage. The operator was identified as Christopher Hood of Williamstown, VT. Hood displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Hood was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Hood was released to a sober family member and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 14, 2021 / 0830 hours