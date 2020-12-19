Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Con­sumer Pro­tec­tion | Episode 5

In this episode of Law & Liberty, Chief of Consumer Protection Jennifer Jackson joins our host Kayleigh Date to share tips on avoiding scams and give an inside look at how the Office of the Attorney General protects Texans and stops fraudsters across the state. Listen below:

