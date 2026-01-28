Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding information from Cypress-Fairbanks and Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Districts (“ISDs”). The information demands are part of an ongoing investigation regarding the schools’ ties to the Islamic Games of North America, which hosts events sponsored by a chapter of a designated foreign terrorist organization—the Council on American-Islamic Relations (“CAIR”).

In November 2025, the Islamic Games of North America announced plans to host an event at Bridgeland High School in October 2026. It was noted that the New Jersey chapter of CAIR (“CAIR NJ”) would be a sponsor of the event. In addition, the Dallas Islamic Games had been set to be hosted in May at Colleyville Heritage High School. Public statements and reporting have indicated that one or both of the events has been cancelled or rescheduled.

“The spread of radical Islam in Texas must be stopped, and if school districts are continuing to promote or partner with organizations tied to an FTO, that ends now,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will ensure that taxpayers’ dollars are not materially supporting activities by Islamist terrorists in violation of Texas law.”

On November 18, 2025, Governor Greg Abbott designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization under Texas law. On January 21, 2026, Governor Abbott notified school officials that Texas law prohibits this illegal activity from taking place on public school property. As Texas’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Attorney General Paxton will ensure that state law is enforced and that taxpayer funds are not used to materially support terrorist organizations or their affiliates.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has demanded communications, contracts, and related documents between the ISDs, the Islamic Games of North America, and CAIR or its affiliated chapters.