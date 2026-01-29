Attorney General Ken Paxton is partnering with President Trump’s Department of Justice (“DOJ”) as part of the DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force to combat antitrust crimes in government procurement processes.

“I’m partnering with President Trump as a member of his DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force to combat bid rigging and other anticompetitive practices that harm Texans. This effort will help continue my office’s work to protect taxpayer dollars by ensuring corporations do not engage in illegal activity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “By combining our expertise and resources with those of President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the U.S. Department of Justice to crack down on anticompetitive conduct, we will help protect Texans and taxpayers across the country.”

The DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force works to detect, investigate, and prosecute anticompetitive conduct involving public procurement at the federal, state, and local levels. Attorney General Paxton will collaborate with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and other federal partners to combat bid rigging and price fixing that negatively impact Texas taxpayers.

Any state, municipal, or local agencies that believe they have been a victim of anticompetitive conduct should immediately contact Attorney General Paxton’s Antitrust Division, at [email protected].