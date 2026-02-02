Attorney General Ken Paxton demanded information from Austin Independent School District (“AISD”) after district officials knowingly allowed students to leave campus during the school day to participate in protests against lawful immigration enforcement activities.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, students from 14 different campuses walked out of their classrooms to protest ICE operations. Reports indicate that district personnel were aware of the planned walkouts and, in some instances, facilitated students’ departure from campus. In a letter sent to the AISD community that same day, Superintendent Matias Segura stated that AISD has no responsibility for keeping children on campus and disavowed any responsibility for these student protests.

“Parents expect our public schools to educate and keep their kids safe during the school day, not encourage them to attend a protest field trip designed to villainize brave law enforcement officials protecting our country,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These AISD officials are trying to impose their radical political agenda on the next generation by not only allowing them to skip class to protest lawful immigration enforcement activities, but worse yet—use tax dollars to do so. My office will investigate and work to put an immediate end to any unlawful conduct by the AISD superintendent and his staff.”

Attorney General Paxton has demanded that AISD hand over information regarding policies related to allowing students to leave campus, excused absence policies, security protocols of Austin ISD, and internal communications regarding the situation. The Office of the Attorney General will investigate the use of public funds and whether any laws were violated.