RE: I 89 South mm 102.2 between exits 17 and 18

The roadway is now back open. Please drive carefully.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, December 18, 2020 7:34 PM

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 South mm 102.2 between exits 17 and 18 will be experiencing delays due to a traffic accident with the travel lane closed to traffic.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

