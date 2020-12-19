F&G Commission meeting via conference call Dec. 22

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet by conference call Tuesday, Dec. 22 to consider a rulemaking petition from the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association regarding the statewide limit for outfitter set-aside deer and elk tags, which includes:

Temporary rulemaking (subject to Governor’s Office rulemaking approval) to increase the outfitter set-aside for elk tags from 2,400 to 2,800.

Revising the 11-20-2020 proclamation distribution between outfitter-allocated and non-outfitted components of nonresident elk tag zone limits (only in zones that are unlimited for residents & limited for nonresidents)

Revising the 11-20-2020 proclamation distribution between outfitter-allocated and non-outfitted components of nonresident deer tag unit limits (only in units that are unlimited for residents & limited for nonresidents)

See the agenda here.

The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. (MST) and will be hosted at Fish and Game's Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa.

The public may listen to the teleconference at Idaho Fish and Game regional offices in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Nampa, Jerome, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, or Salmon. Please note that due to the Governor’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order, dated 11/13/2020, gatherings, including public meetings, are limited to 10 persons or less in physical attendance. In-person participation at regional offices is subject to capacity limits and social distancing measures in compliance with the Governor’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order.

The meeting also will be streamed live via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94097422378?pwd=Uy9CclQ2MkVxWjAzUTdTbndUUGQ5dz09

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).