Why Is Neuropax Clinic The Leading St. Louis Surgeon For Thoracic Outlet Syndrome?
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you suffer from thoracic outlet syndrome? Is your family looking for a good St. Louis Nerve Surgeon? Neuropax Clinic offers you the most experience in treating the thoracic outlet syndrome.
They have many years of experience dealing with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and know all methods used to alleviate the pain. They can also help you with acute to chronic pain that such as headaches, carpal tunnel, joint pain and nerve compression.
In some cases pain can be considered a good thing because it means that a certain part of the body needs to be checked and addressed by the right people. No body part is immune to pain and you should not take it for granted. Once you feel any pain as described above or even pelvic pain, migraines or join pain, we recommend that you call or visit Neuropax Clinic, the leading St. Louis clinic that deals will many difficult nerve issues. In doing so, you may prevent being affected with chronic pain, something that does not go away easily.
A recent study shows that more than 11% of the world population suffers from chronic pains. In the US, it is estimated that 20% of adults are already dealing with chronic pain and more than 8% are developing it (1). This means that more than 6 million people around the United States are suffering from chronic pain.
Using years of experience and understanding of thoracic outlet syndrome has enabled the surgeons at Neuropax Clinic to properly address all complications related to this illness and find the best course of action to help the patient overcome this insidious condition.
The Best St. Louis Nerve Surgeon For Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
The best St. Louis Nerve Surgeons are working day and night to tend to their patients. You will not be able to find the level of care provided at Neuropax Clinic anywhere else, that is why everyone who is looking for a Nerve Surgeon in St. Louis comes directly to Neuropax Clinic for diagnosis.
If nerve conditions remain untreated, Thoracic outlet syndrome can cause permanent neurological damage. Therefore, time is of the essence, that is why you should get your symptoms evaluated and addressed promptly as well as at an early age. St. Louis Nerve Surgeon are always available for consultation and if you happen to have the slightest doubt about your pain or condition, reach out to Neuropax Clinic and they will devise a plan to attack the illness before it becomes serious.
Thoracic outlet syndrome Prevention.
What you can do to prevent increasing thoracic outlet syndrome pain:
• Avoid repetitive movements
• Don’t lift heavy objects
• Follow a diet
• Lose weight
• Sit and sleep in a good posture
• Daily stretches
Symptoms of Thoracic outlet syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome means that the nerves in your collarbone and your first rib are compressed. Here are the causes of Thoracic outlet syndrome:
• Anatomical defects
• Repetitive activity
• Poor posture
• Pressure on your joints
• Trauma
• Pregnancy
This syndrome is more likely to affect women than men and it is common in people between age 20 and 40 (2).
Bottom Line.
When you are dealing with any type of nerve compression it is mandatory to visit your doctor as soon as possible. Upon diagnosis most doctors will recommend surgery since it is the best solution possible. It is then up to you to choose the best surgeons. If you are looking for a St. Louis Nerve Surgeon choose Neuropax Clinic. Their experience is vast and their methods are the best around town.
