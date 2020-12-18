#VoiceYourVote : Young Georgians Senate Run off Panel discussion
USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC founders of the GReY Project, a Statewide initiative to convene, inform, prepare, and mobilize young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 launches a Get Out the Vote Campaign for 2020 to 2021.
The GReY Project was founded by two young black males with lived experience as disconnected youth 16 to 24, who reside in Atlanta, GA.
" WE HAVE SUMTHIN’ TO SAY”
● Daniel Rosebud 29 / Christopher Prather 24 - Co-Founders
Sponsored by Opportunity Youth United, The GReY Project launched #VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS.
By hosting a panel discussion moderated by founders of the Politicking io app, a tool intended to prepare all US citizens for civic engagement, The GReY Project will convene professionals, state officials, and young adults in Atlanta, GA on JANUARY 3rd, 2021 @ 6 PM TO 8 PM EST.
#VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS is a call to action for all eligible young adults to activate, mobilize, and leverage the January 5th, 2021 election to be heard on immediate and systemic barriers concerning their overall permanency or otherwise stability and equity as young adults.
#VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS is also meant to prepare our peers with useful information to make sound choices based on achieving positive policy transformation.
The voting process is not always the easiest process to understand. We aim to articulate the connection of voting to structured opportunities for ourselves and our families regardless of who's in office.
- Co-Founders
About #VOICEYOURVOTE : YOUNG GEORGIANS
Streaming Live from The MET Atlanta in Atlanta, GA January 3, 2021
* With limited in-person seating, social distancing, and masking requirements.
For more information, please visit https://app.gopassage.com/events/voice-your-vote
LIVE STREAMED BY ONSET & CO
- LIVE STREAM STARTS @ 6 PM TO 8 PM EST for all virtual guests
- FEATURED CONTENT AND DIALOGUE / Increasing Opportunity
- VIRTUAL GUEST FROM NEIGHBORING CITIES AND STATES
- SPECIAL GUEST PANELIST - SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS
& ENTERTAINMENT
About Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition
Founded in 2020, as the voices of young adults are being called upon to lead during a time of civil unrest and great transition. Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC is administered entirely by volunteers and led by its Executive Director and Co-Founder Daniel Rosebud, a Young Adult Advocate and Entrepreneur. With first-hand experiences of disconnection Rosebud is passionate about delivering community solutions and working with partners that Empower, Inspire, and Support communities around the country.
Daniel Rosebud
The GReY Project was founded by two young black males with lived experience as disconnected youth 16 to 24, who reside in Atlanta, GA.
" WE HAVE SUMTHIN’ TO SAY”
● Daniel Rosebud 29 / Christopher Prather 24 - Co-Founders
Sponsored by Opportunity Youth United, The GReY Project launched #VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS.
By hosting a panel discussion moderated by founders of the Politicking io app, a tool intended to prepare all US citizens for civic engagement, The GReY Project will convene professionals, state officials, and young adults in Atlanta, GA on JANUARY 3rd, 2021 @ 6 PM TO 8 PM EST.
#VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS is a call to action for all eligible young adults to activate, mobilize, and leverage the January 5th, 2021 election to be heard on immediate and systemic barriers concerning their overall permanency or otherwise stability and equity as young adults.
#VOICEYOURVOTE: YOUNG GEORGIANS is also meant to prepare our peers with useful information to make sound choices based on achieving positive policy transformation.
The voting process is not always the easiest process to understand. We aim to articulate the connection of voting to structured opportunities for ourselves and our families regardless of who's in office.
- Co-Founders
About #VOICEYOURVOTE : YOUNG GEORGIANS
Streaming Live from The MET Atlanta in Atlanta, GA January 3, 2021
* With limited in-person seating, social distancing, and masking requirements.
For more information, please visit https://app.gopassage.com/events/voice-your-vote
LIVE STREAMED BY ONSET & CO
- LIVE STREAM STARTS @ 6 PM TO 8 PM EST for all virtual guests
- FEATURED CONTENT AND DIALOGUE / Increasing Opportunity
- VIRTUAL GUEST FROM NEIGHBORING CITIES AND STATES
- SPECIAL GUEST PANELIST - SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS
& ENTERTAINMENT
About Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition
Founded in 2020, as the voices of young adults are being called upon to lead during a time of civil unrest and great transition. Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC is administered entirely by volunteers and led by its Executive Director and Co-Founder Daniel Rosebud, a Young Adult Advocate and Entrepreneur. With first-hand experiences of disconnection Rosebud is passionate about delivering community solutions and working with partners that Empower, Inspire, and Support communities around the country.
Daniel Rosebud
THE GReY PROJECT
00000
Advisory@projectmoguls.com