WVDOH keeps snowplows running while following COVID-19 guidelines

“Currently we have some transportation workers off due to COVID quarantines,” said Moore. “However, our human resources staff is diligently working to clear those who have fulfilled the requirements of our stringent return-to-work policy, and we have shifted disforce and former maintenance employees from other organizations to cover the remaining plow-truck vacancies. We keep our people safe and follow Governor Justice’s COVID-19 guidelines, while keeping the public safe on the roads. Heavy snowfalls or extremely cold temperatures below 20 degrees create hazardous conditions, so we ask that the public allow extra time for travel.” “If it was easy, everyone would do it,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “Our people at the West Virginia Department of Transportation are the best in the country. When it’s time to rise to the occasion and get the job done, they always come through.” “I couldn’t be prouder to be working for this agency right now,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “It’s been a difficult, burdensome year, but they’ve been flexible and creative, diligent and careful, all at the same time, to get done what we needed them to do.”