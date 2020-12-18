First Lady Peggy McMaster Tests Positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After taking a precautionary, routine test on Thursday afternoon, First Lady Peggy McMaster was notified this morning that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Governor Henry McMaster was also tested yesterday and the results were negative.

The First Lady is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), guidelines, the First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms. Accordingly, Governor McMaster will follow official guidelines for “close contacts,” and will quarantine for the recommended seven days while being tested regularly. The governor will continue working from home until his quarantine period is over.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

The Governor and First Lady tested negative on Monday, December 14 prior to attending a White House Christmas event and on Thursday, December 10 prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

The First Lady is working with Dr. Brannon Traxler, SCDHEC interim public health director, to determine and notify any individuals with whom she was in close contact in the 48 hours prior to receiving the positive result. Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified and are taking necessary precautions.