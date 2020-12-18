Here Are 6 Tips About Plastering You May Not Have Known
Using plaster is not an easy task. If you saw a video of a house or a theatre with amazing Ornamental plastering and you wanted to do the same, you had better think twice. In this article, we will talk about 6 tips about plastering.
Know Your Wall
The first thing to pay attention to while applying plaster is the nature of wall. It is mandatory to know if the wall has high or low suction. Once you determine this, it will be easy to decide what type of plaster you need for the project. For Ornamental plastering, you have to know all the measurements on each and every curve of the ceiling, you will most likely destroy the project if you miscalculated the lengths of the walls and curves.
Know How To Prepare Plaster
The second step is the preparation of plaster or mixing it. It is a relatively simple task, but it requires concentration, because it is imperative to calculate the right amounts. The only way to get quality plaster is to know the right amount of water and plaster.
In general, it is recommended to use 50cl of water for 1kg of plaster to seal and 75cl for 1kg to fill a surface. However, avoid preparing more than 1kg at a time as you risk losing your mixture. Also if you make more than 1 kg of plaster, be sure to rinse the container between two preparations.
While this method is great for beginners, professionals know their measurements and the quantities they should prepare even for Ornamental plastering which is harder than normal or basic plastering.
Fix and Apply.
In the event of a crack, you will need to use a patching compound. Before application, do not forget to clean the space so that the product adheres better to the surface. For narrow cracks, it will be necessary to widen the opening with a triangular scraper.
It is important that the surface is completely flat, so remove the any wall plugs. When the surface is completely ready, moisten the walls of the crack with a sponge or water spray. Wait a few moments for the walls to absorb the water, then start filling.
If you do not have time to do this, call a Custom Plastering specialist.
Beware Of Expired Plaster
Although it is the first thing that should be done prior to buying plaster, people often tend to forget to check the dates. It is very important to check if the plaster will last until you the moment you intend to use it. Applying expired plaster will fall off easily of the walls and soon after you will be repeating the tedious and messy process all over again.
You can always hire a professional who makes sure all the products they use are new. They use the most recent techniques and tools to give a good result, especially when it comes to Ornamental plastering, an art only few master.
Let The Surface Dry
After making the necessary repairs to your plaster wall, you will surely be in a hurry to get it done. However, be aware that paint applied to a compound that has dried poorly will certainly leave visible marks where you made the repairs, even after you have applied the top coat.
If you are worried about not letting it dry sufficiently, note that some businesses sell a cast with a drying indicator. Pink on application, the product turns white when dry enough and ready to sand and paint.
Follow a Pattern
During the process of plastering the walls, you have to follow a pattern, so the walls patterns look consistent. You can start from left to right or right to left and never both ways. These are novice mistakes that companies often make.
Bottom Line.
These tips will help you with plastering your walls, but they wont be enough to help you make ornamental plastering shapes.
