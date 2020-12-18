Malamo gold's unique B & B business model leads the new market trend
Malamo is a golden online shopping platform of Prakul Creations Private Ltd.,Co.
B&B buy is an innovative business model that differs from conventional gold/silver investment gold bars in that it allows customers to order gold bars/silver bars with a minimal down payment and then pay balance payment depending on the timing. The advantage of such a new model is that allowed customer Lock the gold/silver bars with less money, later it can be purchased at a locked price or a lower price.
Gold is respected throughout the world for its value and rich history, which has been interwoven into cultures for thousands of years. Coins containing gold appeared around 800 B.C., and the first pure gold coins were struck during the rein of King Croesus of Lydia about 300 years later.
Throughout the centuries, people have continued to hold gold for various reasons. Societies, and now economies, have placed value on gold, thus perpetuating its worth. It is the metal we fall back on when other forms of currency don’t work, which means it always has some value as insurance against tough times.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Throughout history, gold has been seen as a special and valuable commodity.
Today, owning gold can act as a hedge against inflation and deflation alike, as well as a good portfolio diversifier.
As a global store of value, gold can also provide financial cover during geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.
About the company: Malamo is a golden online shopping platform of Prakul Creations Private Ltd.,Co. All the Malamo's products have BIS certificates, which meet the national quality control standards.
Media Relations
