Benetech, Inc. Makes Dry Dust Collection Even More Precise and Versatile With New Systems and Cartridge Filter

Dry Dust Cartridge Filters

Benetech has added best available replacement technology, including cartridge filters for dust collectors, to its solutions for dry dust collection systems.

AURORA, IL, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its innovation related to products and services to allow markets to operate cleaner, safer and more compliant and profitable bulk material handling, Benetech, Inc. has added best available replacement technology, including cartridge filters for dust collectors, to its solutions for dry dust collection systems.

The new solutions resolve the equipment and maintenance issues that can develop with an existing system, such as a dry dust collector that picks up excess product while operating at a high volume. Conversely, an industrial dust collector working with volumes below industry standards can allow dry dust to fall out into ducts and cause low flow velocities resulting in partial or complete pluggage, hence reducing effectiveness.

Air filters for dry dust collection also can begin to plug and tear over time, compromising system performance.

If a malfunctioning dry dust collection system is deemed beyond practical repair, Benetech now offers a complete line of industrial dust collectors that integrate alternative optimal technologies for controlling dust while increasing efficiency, lowering O&M costs, and maintaining compliance and safety.

The technologies include the Rex-Aire LP with a low-pressure, high-volume, reverse-pulse design and maximum safety against fire and explosion; the Rex-Pulse/Vent with pulse jet–cleaning fabric filters for localized dust control; and the Insertable Dry Dust Collector with an automatic reverse-jet fabric filter for centralized dust control and collection of large dust concentrations.

Flexible and compact, Benetech’s cartridge dust collectors further support site-specific dry dust collection for different applications. Diverse cartridge media selections ensure proper filter selection for temperature, particle size, static characteristics, and moisture and chemical resistance.

The cartridges are quickly and easily serviceable from the outside collector. Space-saving designs allow them to fit in confined areas, eliminating the need for confined-entry permits.

“Bulk material handlers know how crucial it is to have a fully operative dry dust collection system that is meeting expectations,” said Benetech President and CEO Ron Pircon. “Because we are industry engineers, Benetech understands the scenarios they will face in combating dust. Our new technologies and cartridge filters for dust collectors build on our dedication to our customers’ safety, production, compliance and profitability.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require.