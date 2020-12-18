Transportation Commission awards $37.7 million in contracts in December

Construction will soon start on a $26.6 million contract to construct a new interchange off of Interstate 80 and perform other work near Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Reiman & High Country Construction JV Limited Partnership, of Cheyenne, the $26.6 million work in Sweetwater County. The commission awarded that and four other projects totaling $37.7 million at its recent meeting in December.

For the I-80 work, crews will build the new interchange to improve traffic flow and access to businesses in the city. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is working with the city of Rock Springs on the project, which also includes replacing an overpass that was previously closed, installing a new road and widening a bridge over a creek. The contract completion date is June 30, 2023.

The other contracts the commission awarded include resurfacing and bridge repairs.

The commission awarded Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, a $6 million contract for concrete slab repair, bridge work and overlay work on about 4 miles of I-80 beginning at the intersection of Curtis and Third Streets in Laramie in Albany County.

Crews will make concrete repairs to the surface, make various repairs to about 10 bridges and add a high-performance overlay to the road, with the exception of the bridges, to improve the road surface. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, won a $4.6 million contract for a resurfacing project on eight miles of Interstate 25 between Glendo and Douglas in Converse County.

Crews will mill and overlay 3 inches of road and will use the old material on the median by the cable barrier. Then they will then resurface the road with 4 inches of material.

WYDOT is doing the work to improve the road surface. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

The commission also awarded contracts for:

$243,287 to Reiman Corp. for a bent cap replacement bridge contract on WYO 239 at the Salt River Bridge between Freedom and the Idaho state line in Lincoln County by Oct. 31, 2021, and

$47,355 to S & L Industrial, of Cowley, for bridge railing modification, guardrail and other work on I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie in Carbon County by June 30, 2021.

