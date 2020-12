Mission Peak Brokers, Inc Opens New Brokerage Office In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Peak Brokers, Inc. is proud to announce the grand opening of their Los Ange-les brokerage office.The new Mission Peak Brokers Los Angeles brokerage office is located at:Mission Peak Brokers3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548Los Angeles, CA 90010Ph: 714-752-3371Mission Peak Brokers has successfully operated as business brokers, SBA loan brokers and commercial real estate brokers in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2004. Mission Peak Brokers has sold over $270,000,000 in assets.Mission Peak Brokers are California Business Brokers who specialize as:· Gas Station Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/gas-station-brokers · Liquor Store Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/liquor-store-brokers · SBA Loan Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/sba-loan-broker Brokerage services will be available throughout Southern California for the sale of gas stations, liquor stores and related commercial real estate as well as financing through SBA 7a and SBA 504 business loans. Mission Peak is one of the only California state brokerages that handle the sale of business opportunities, commercial real estate and commercial business financing.Principal Broker and President, Harry Sidhu, said: “We are very excited about expand-ing our brokerage to Southern California and become a statewide provider of special-ized brokerage services, specifically gas stations, liquor stores and SBA loans. All three specializations have proven to be resilient, pandemic-proof as both gas stations and liq-uor stores are evergreen, essential business and SBA loans have been a lifeline for many of California’s small business owners.”Mission Peak Brokers has sold hundreds of gas stations on the Pacific coast. They are the leading gas station business brokers in California and have sold both branded and non-branded stations. The brokerage has sold the full range of gas stations from the small corner location to the mega, multi-dispenser stations with additional services such as quick-serve restaurants, convenience stores, car washes and automotive services.Moreover, Mission Peak Brokers has also handled the sale of associated real estate both as-is and with the intention of further development, expansion and remodeling.As far as liquor store business sales, Mission Peak Brokers has sold numerous retail businesses since 2004. This has included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and the combination of liquor stores with other services such as gas stations.Mission Peak Brokers also specializes in restaurant business opportunity sales. For now they will continue to provide restaurant brokering services in the San Francisco Bay Ar-ea.In addition to business opportunity and commercial real estate transactions, Mission Peak Brokers also brokers SBA loans. They specialize in SBA 7a loans used for busi-ness opportunity acquisitions, working capital, inventory, and a variety of other purpos-es for business financing. Additionally, Mission Peak also provides SBA 504 loans which are commonly used for commercial real estate acquisitions along with business oppor-tunities, equipment purchases, ground-up construction loans, etc.For business opportunity sales, the brokerage handles business valuations, preparing business listings for sale, extensive online, social media, network and industry market-ing services, deal-making, contract negotiations, escrow management and post-sale support.Mission Peak Brokers is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. The brokerage is professionally affiliated with the California Association of Business Brokers (CABB) and the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).Contact InformationMedia Contact: Harry SidhuWebsite: https://missionpeakbrokers.com Email: info@missionpeakbrokers.comNorthern California46560 Fremont Blvd, Ste 111, Fremont, CA 94538510-490-9705Southern California3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548, Los Angeles, CA 90010714-752-3371Social MediaFacebookTwitterLinkedInYouTubeGoogle My BusinessNorthern CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaMAPLink: https://goo.gl/maps/g4xKJsKARt5zbbo87