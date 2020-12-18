Mission Peak Brokers, Inc Opens New Brokerage Office In Los Angeles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Peak Brokers, Inc. is proud to announce the grand opening of their Los Ange-les brokerage office.
The new Mission Peak Brokers Los Angeles brokerage office is located at:
Mission Peak Brokers
3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Ph: 714-752-3371
Mission Peak Brokers has successfully operated as business brokers, SBA loan brokers and commercial real estate brokers in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2004. Mission Peak Brokers has sold over $270,000,000 in assets.
Mission Peak Brokers are California Business Brokers who specialize as:
· Gas Station Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/gas-station-brokers
· Liquor Store Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/liquor-store-brokers
· SBA Loan Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/sba-loan-broker
Brokerage services will be available throughout Southern California for the sale of gas stations, liquor stores and related commercial real estate as well as financing through SBA 7a and SBA 504 business loans. Mission Peak is one of the only California state brokerages that handle the sale of business opportunities, commercial real estate and commercial business financing.
Principal Broker and President, Harry Sidhu, said: “We are very excited about expand-ing our brokerage to Southern California and become a statewide provider of special-ized brokerage services, specifically gas stations, liquor stores and SBA loans. All three specializations have proven to be resilient, pandemic-proof as both gas stations and liq-uor stores are evergreen, essential business and SBA loans have been a lifeline for many of California’s small business owners.”
Mission Peak Brokers has sold hundreds of gas stations on the Pacific coast. They are the leading gas station business brokers in California and have sold both branded and non-branded stations. The brokerage has sold the full range of gas stations from the small corner location to the mega, multi-dispenser stations with additional services such as quick-serve restaurants, convenience stores, car washes and automotive services.
Moreover, Mission Peak Brokers has also handled the sale of associated real estate both as-is and with the intention of further development, expansion and remodeling.
As far as liquor store business sales, Mission Peak Brokers has sold numerous retail businesses since 2004. This has included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and the combination of liquor stores with other services such as gas stations.
Mission Peak Brokers also specializes in restaurant business opportunity sales. For now they will continue to provide restaurant brokering services in the San Francisco Bay Ar-ea.
In addition to business opportunity and commercial real estate transactions, Mission Peak Brokers also brokers SBA loans. They specialize in SBA 7a loans used for busi-ness opportunity acquisitions, working capital, inventory, and a variety of other purpos-es for business financing. Additionally, Mission Peak also provides SBA 504 loans which are commonly used for commercial real estate acquisitions along with business oppor-tunities, equipment purchases, ground-up construction loans, etc.
For business opportunity sales, the brokerage handles business valuations, preparing business listings for sale, extensive online, social media, network and industry market-ing services, deal-making, contract negotiations, escrow management and post-sale support.
Mission Peak Brokers is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. The brokerage is professionally affiliated with the California Association of Business Brokers (CABB) and the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).
Contact Information
Media Contact: Harry Sidhu
Website: https://missionpeakbrokers.com
Email: info@missionpeakbrokers.com
Northern California
46560 Fremont Blvd, Ste 111, Fremont, CA 94538
510-490-9705
Southern California
3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548, Los Angeles, CA 90010
714-752-3371
Social Media
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Real-Estate-Agent/Mission-Peak-Brokers-Inc-330388777740178/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/brokerspeak
LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mission-peak-brokers-inc
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCphyUDAcXUWprjWBFTT707g
Google My Business
Northern California
https://g.page/missionpeak
Southern California
https://g.page/mission-peak-brokers
MAP
Link: https://goo.gl/maps/g4xKJsKARt5zbbo87
Media Relations
The new Mission Peak Brokers Los Angeles brokerage office is located at:
Mission Peak Brokers
3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Ph: 714-752-3371
Mission Peak Brokers has successfully operated as business brokers, SBA loan brokers and commercial real estate brokers in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2004. Mission Peak Brokers has sold over $270,000,000 in assets.
Mission Peak Brokers are California Business Brokers who specialize as:
· Gas Station Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/gas-station-brokers
· Liquor Store Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/liquor-store-brokers
· SBA Loan Brokers https://missionpeakbrokers.com/sba-loan-broker
Brokerage services will be available throughout Southern California for the sale of gas stations, liquor stores and related commercial real estate as well as financing through SBA 7a and SBA 504 business loans. Mission Peak is one of the only California state brokerages that handle the sale of business opportunities, commercial real estate and commercial business financing.
Principal Broker and President, Harry Sidhu, said: “We are very excited about expand-ing our brokerage to Southern California and become a statewide provider of special-ized brokerage services, specifically gas stations, liquor stores and SBA loans. All three specializations have proven to be resilient, pandemic-proof as both gas stations and liq-uor stores are evergreen, essential business and SBA loans have been a lifeline for many of California’s small business owners.”
Mission Peak Brokers has sold hundreds of gas stations on the Pacific coast. They are the leading gas station business brokers in California and have sold both branded and non-branded stations. The brokerage has sold the full range of gas stations from the small corner location to the mega, multi-dispenser stations with additional services such as quick-serve restaurants, convenience stores, car washes and automotive services.
Moreover, Mission Peak Brokers has also handled the sale of associated real estate both as-is and with the intention of further development, expansion and remodeling.
As far as liquor store business sales, Mission Peak Brokers has sold numerous retail businesses since 2004. This has included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and the combination of liquor stores with other services such as gas stations.
Mission Peak Brokers also specializes in restaurant business opportunity sales. For now they will continue to provide restaurant brokering services in the San Francisco Bay Ar-ea.
In addition to business opportunity and commercial real estate transactions, Mission Peak Brokers also brokers SBA loans. They specialize in SBA 7a loans used for busi-ness opportunity acquisitions, working capital, inventory, and a variety of other purpos-es for business financing. Additionally, Mission Peak also provides SBA 504 loans which are commonly used for commercial real estate acquisitions along with business oppor-tunities, equipment purchases, ground-up construction loans, etc.
For business opportunity sales, the brokerage handles business valuations, preparing business listings for sale, extensive online, social media, network and industry market-ing services, deal-making, contract negotiations, escrow management and post-sale support.
Mission Peak Brokers is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. The brokerage is professionally affiliated with the California Association of Business Brokers (CABB) and the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).
Contact Information
Media Contact: Harry Sidhu
Website: https://missionpeakbrokers.com
Email: info@missionpeakbrokers.com
Northern California
46560 Fremont Blvd, Ste 111, Fremont, CA 94538
510-490-9705
Southern California
3680 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1548, Los Angeles, CA 90010
714-752-3371
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Real-Estate-Agent/Mission-Peak-Brokers-Inc-330388777740178/
https://twitter.com/brokerspeak
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mission-peak-brokers-inc
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCphyUDAcXUWprjWBFTT707g
Google My Business
Northern California
https://g.page/missionpeak
Southern California
https://g.page/mission-peak-brokers
MAP
Link: https://goo.gl/maps/g4xKJsKARt5zbbo87
Media Relations
Mission Peak Brokers
+1 714-752-3371
email us here