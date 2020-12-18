Corporations Come Together to Bring Holiday Joy to Hundreds of Families in Need in South L.A. with A Place Called Home.
A Place Called Home’s annual holiday extravaganza, like so many traditions this year, was set to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to an incredible group of corporate partners, generous individual donors, and a hardworking group of volunteers, 450 families in South L.A. had holiday joy safely delivered to their homes.
A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center providing a safe, nurturing environment for South Central youth and their families, partnered with an impressive list of corporate sponsors and community members to provide a happy holiday experience this week for families hardest hit by the pandemic.
“The vast majority of the families we serve are living in poverty that has only been exacerbated this year by job loss and illness. This effort is delivering not only groceries and household necessities, but also armfuls of holiday joy to hundreds of families in South Central L.A., providing a sense of normalcy and celebration that all kids need and deserve, now more than ever. We are so humbled by the generosity of our partners, without whom this would not be possible.” APCH Executive Director Jonathan Zeichner said.
Corporations from across Los Angeles, representing many industries, came together to make Joy for the Holidays a reality for APCH families. Major contributors include Sony Music, Interscope Records, NBC Universal, Anthem, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers, Palm Tree Advisors, Skadden Los Angeles, Magical Elves, Viking Cruises, Canet Foundation, Buddha Jones, Herbalife Nutrition, Target and Sid Lee.
In a typical year, the APCH holiday extravaganza is a daylong festival and distribution event that draws nearly 3,000 people and features free food, gifts, art projects, movie and music experiences, photos with Santa and snow! This year, while the event looked dramatically different, the collaborative effort successfully delivered household essentials like cleaning products and PPE, a week’s worth of groceries, hygiene products, books, and special holiday treats thanks to Starbucks and Alpha Foods, and bags full of toys and games to 450 households.
In addition to providing financial support for the distribution efforts, many of the employees from sponsoring corporations, and other community members, sponsored 90 families identified by APCH’s Counseling department as having acute needs.
“So many families in our APCH community are just trying to stay housed and keep their kids fed right now. It feels amazing to come together with our community partners to provide a joyful holiday experience for every one of our member households…and to keep everyone safe in the process.” APCH Sr. Director of External Affairs Gilbert Radillo said.
Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members and their families through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. While APCH’s campus remains temporarily closed, all programming continues and is offered via virtual classrooms, and supported by phone and delivery services. In 2020, APCH’s Family Resource Depot delivered 500,000 meals to families in South L.A.
