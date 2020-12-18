SEN Design Group Now Offers Members Free Access to Sales and Automation Tool
DesignAlign is a kitchen and bath industry disrupting tool available for free to SEN Design Group members
DesignAlign helps businesses in kitchen and bath industry close prospects, save time, and increase sales
We are now offering DesignAlign to SEN members at no additional cost so our members can continue to stand out amongst their competitors with technology that prioritizes a customer-first experience.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEN Design Group, the nation’s premier kitchen and bath industry buying group and business education resource, has announced that its members will have free access to DesignAlign, an interactive kitchen design app and sales tool focused on the “Good-Better-Best” (GBB) selling system technology. Deemed a major kitchen and bath industry disruptor, one of DesignAlign’s main tools is a remodel cost estimator that saves time by reducing the sales cycle and exponentially increasing productivity.
— Jenny Catalano, COO, SEN Design Group
“In the kitchen and bath industry, technology can be the difference-maker when a business is working with a prospective client to differentiate yourself, present a proposal, or close a sale,” said Jenny Catalano, COO at SEN Design Group. “Which is why we are now offering DesignAlign to SEN members at no additional cost, so our members can continue to stand out amongst their competitors with technology that prioritizes a customer-first experience.”
“After implementing DesignAlign into our business, we’ve found that the tool has minimized time while maximizing success, helping our business achieve a 104% increase in gross profit dollars,” said Tom LeBlanc, President of Watch City Kitchens of Waltham, MA, and member of SEN Design Group. “With DesignAlign and the ‘Good-Better-Best’ system, the client is much more engaged in the process and can better visualize our proposal, understand costs and budgets, and ultimately is more likely to sign off on a project. We appreciate SEN for introducing this tool to us and positively impacting our business.”
Key features of DesignAlign currently include:
• A cleanly designed and easy-to-read user interface with intuitive navigation
• Built-in homeowner virtual presentation mode supporting remote consultations
• “Live tracking” which ensures homeowners can easily follow the designer’s facilitation through the 3-column GBB budgeting interaction
• SEN-provisioned kitchen and bath budget templates applicable to virtually all industry business models
• Easy-to-use GBB Setup Wizard with both on-screen and video instruction enables owners to get everyone up-to-speed on this sleek new way of doing business within a week
• Over 400 popular kitchen and bath brands, representing more than 750,000 active products, are integrated on the platform complete with current model numbers, pricing, specifications, photos, finishes, and installation instructions—saving a tremendous amount of time in the pricing and product selection process
• Responsive application design to work seamlessly across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices
Other benefits of SEN Design Group membership include increased purchasing power from vendor partners through the SEN Buying Group, a suite of business and marketing education resources and programs, national conferences, industry networking, and more. Learn more about membership at https://sendesigngroup.com/members/.
