Milhaus Expands Presence in Greater Dallas Area with New Property in McKinney, Texas

Atheria at West Grove in McKinney Texas, features luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom flats with high-end finishes and covered balcony patios. Each apartment building will also include individual "tuck under" garage units and secured storage spaces.

Atheria at West Grove brings mixed-use housing options to one of the Metroplex's fastest-growing suburbs named Texas' top counties to live in

Atheria at West Grove’s thoughtful approach to high-end suburban living, integrated within a vibrant mixed-use community, is anticipated to attract individuals and families alike.” — Ben Mantor, development associate at Milhaus

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milhaus , a nationally recognized developer, owner, and operator of premier Class-A multifamily properties, in partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners has announced the ground-up development of Atheria at West Grove, a 389-unit Class-A hybrid apartment and townhome community located in the thriving Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas.Located at 8701 West University Drive, Atheria resides within the new West Grove master-planned development, a pedestrian-friendly 52-acre mixed-use development that will be anchored by the first Whole Foods grocery store in the city of McKinney. The community will also include a variety of curated restaurants, retail shops, and two acres of park and event space.“McKinney is, arguably, one of the best markets in North Texas, and Atheria at West Grove’s thoughtful approach to high-end suburban living, integrated within a vibrant mixed-use community, is anticipated to attract individuals and families alike,” said Ben Mantor, development associate at Milhaus. “This sets a new standard in the fast-growing DFW suburban market.”The luxury townhomes will feature two-car garages, two bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms, kitchens with farmhouse sinks, wine refrigerators, high-end finishes throughout, front porches, and covered balcony patios. Luxury apartment homes will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom flats with high-end finishes and covered balcony patios. Each apartment building will also include individual “tuck under” garage units and secured storage spaces.Atheria at West Grove’s amenities include a clubhouse with a full swing golf simulator, a covered outdoor kitchen, fully furnished pool cabanas, fire pits and grill areas, a pet spa, an office workspace, billiards and media room, and an indoor/outdoor fitness center. The one-acre park includes pickleball courts, a large dog park, and an events lawn.Located 30 minutes north of Dallas, McKinney has become one of Collin County’s most desirable cities. It was named one of the country's top five counties for renters . It was ranked the 18th-best place to live in America in 2022 by Livability and in the Top 15 safest suburbs by SmartAsset. Collin County, Texas’ best county to live in, offers a vibrant, diverse economy spanning industries from medical technology to data management and manufacturing.“On behalf of everyone at Milhaus, we would like to thank Artemio DeLaVega and DeLaVega Development for affording us the opportunity to develop this apartment community as part of his overall vision for West Grove,” said Jim Reynolds, the development partner for Milhaus. “I know many multi-family developers were hoping to be selected to execute the residential portion of his master plan, and we are honored that he chose Milhaus.”Atheria at West Grove follows Milhaus’ previous success in the Dallas market with Archive, a property built to spur economic development and job creation in a Qualified Opportunity Zone.Architecture firm HEDK Architects, SJL Design Group, Studio Outside, Strategic Construction and Winkelmann & Associates will collaborate with Milhaus on the design and construction of the property, with the construction financing provided by InterBank. Leasing and first move-ins are slated for Spring 2026.To learn more about Milhaus, visit www.milhaus.com # # #ABOUT MILHAUSMilhaus is a national award-winning, vertically integrated multifamily developer, owner and operator specializing in Class A residential assets. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Milhaus is comprised of inspired and industrious individuals who are passionate about the development of multifamily and mixed-use communities. We provide exceptional customer experiences and create solutions for neighborhoods that positively impact communities by providing unparalleled expertise in real estate, investment, development, construction and management. As of March 2025, Milhaus’ current portfolio includes over 7,500 units across 27 properties, representing $2.2 billion in Assets Under Management. For more information, visit www.milhaus.com ABOUT FRONTRANGE CAPITALFrontRange Capital is a real estate private equity firm specializing in strategic partnerships with leadingmiddle-market real estate companies. FrontRange provides both the capital and operational expertisefor management teams to further institutionalize their businesses and execute their growth plans. Thefirm strives to serve its investors by being a partner of choice for real estate owners and operators, withinvestment opportunities and financial terms that reflect the value brought to each relationship. Formore information, please visit frontrangecap.com.

